First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on First Merchants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FRME stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,001. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.28 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 32.34%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $169,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76 shares of company stock valued at $2,656. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $16,402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,554,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,020 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in First Merchants by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 254,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

