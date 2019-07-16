First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BUSE stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,183 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $29,515.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,665.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Sloan bought 8,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,413.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,955 shares of company stock worth $1,859,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

