Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $6.43 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $220.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

