Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.71.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.