Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.29.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

