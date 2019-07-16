Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Insider Sells $961,289.24 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $961,289.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

