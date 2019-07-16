Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $75.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. 1,892,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.