Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of EML opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Eastern has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.88 million during the quarter.
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.
See Also: Fundamental Analysis
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.