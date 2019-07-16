Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EML opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Eastern has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 539.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eastern in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Eastern by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

