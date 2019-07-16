e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primeenergy Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

ELF stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $828.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $62,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,091,486 shares of company stock valued at $33,541,301. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,505,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 79,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,058,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 497,874 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 591,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 502,593 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.