Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Dynatronics stock remained flat at $$1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.03. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.