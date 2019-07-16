Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $21.30.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

