DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

