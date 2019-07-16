Deutsche Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital raised shares of Hastings Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 732.33 ($9.57).

PSON stock opened at GBX 863 ($11.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 816.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22.

In other Pearson news, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total value of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09). Also, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 1,736 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

