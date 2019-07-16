Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for JPJ Group (LON:JPJ)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JPJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities increased their target price on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,062.50 ($13.88).

JPJ stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. JPJ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.95.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

