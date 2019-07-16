Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,706.50 ($22.30).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,962.01. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,099 ($27.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.11. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.53), for a total value of £21,335.30 ($27,878.35).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

