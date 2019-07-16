Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,923.33 ($25.13).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,825.43. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 31.50 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 24,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, for a total transaction of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

