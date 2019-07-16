Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of DCPH opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $824.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $52,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $403,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

