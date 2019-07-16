Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives $65.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Davita by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 1.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 63.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Davita by 20.2% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,453. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Davita has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Davita will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

