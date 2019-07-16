Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 767,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,011. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $573,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.