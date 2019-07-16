Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 702.11 ($9.17).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52-week low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 796 ($10.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 762.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total value of £401,793 ($525,013.72). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55 shares of company stock valued at $40,431.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

