Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $328,650.00 and $526.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,685,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,594 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

