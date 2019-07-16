Contrasting CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CAS Medical Systems has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAS Medical Systems $21.92 million 3.28 -$5.96 million ($0.27) -9.07 Antares Pharma $63.55 million 7.78 -$6.51 million ($0.04) -76.00

CAS Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAS Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAS Medical Systems -27.26% N/A -50.97% Antares Pharma -7.91% -17.94% -6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAS Medical Systems and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAS Medical Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 1 3.20

Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.82%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than CAS Medical Systems.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats CAS Medical Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAS Medical Systems

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

