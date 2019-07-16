Comparing Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Vical (NASDAQ:VICL)

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vical and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical -1,002.10% -32.59% -30.61% Outlook Therapeutics -1,250.20% N/A -143.81%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vical and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 364.34%. Given Vical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vical is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Vical has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Vical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vical and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical $1.62 million 10.99 -$16.25 million ($0.81) -0.96 Outlook Therapeutics $3.09 million 16.95 -$30.09 million ($10.80) -0.19

Vical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics. Vical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

