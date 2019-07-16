Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$99.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$98.50.

TSE:CCA opened at C$105.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$61.68 and a 52-week high of C$107.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total value of C$28,865.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,746.90.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

