Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX opened at $0.87 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 19,057.66% and a negative return on equity of 430.95%.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.