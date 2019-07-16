Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.53

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.53 and last traded at $108.53, with a volume of 19396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.