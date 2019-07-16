Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.27.

NYSE CRL opened at $136.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

