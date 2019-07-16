Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $82.70 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00023350 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $760.09 million and approximately $82.70 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00271012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.01171423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00107457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000548 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, COSS, OKEx, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

