Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,880,000 after buying an additional 93,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 301,891 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,049,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 142,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

