Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084. The company has a market cap of $169.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Yamada sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

