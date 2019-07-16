Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Insider Sells $1,029,914.72 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) insider James E. Gibson sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $1,029,914.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,481.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. 68,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.37 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Vertical Group upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,716,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 684,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after buying an additional 352,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

