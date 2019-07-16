BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $48.16. BRP shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 125,855 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DOO. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Gluskin Sheff + Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.20.

Get BRP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.58.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 4.0500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. BRP’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.