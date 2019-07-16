Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $71.40

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price on the stock.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 383,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -217.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $277,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,420 shares of company stock worth $39,584,736. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 50,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

