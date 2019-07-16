Brokerages Set Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $29.74

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 9,096,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.06. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.4% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 467,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,266,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

