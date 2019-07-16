Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $20.38

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 314,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,110. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.