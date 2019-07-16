Brokerages Expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,424,000 after acquiring an additional 160,427 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.07. 343,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

