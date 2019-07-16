Brokerages Expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,424,000 after acquiring an additional 160,427 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.07. 343,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
