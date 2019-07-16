Brokerages Expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JMP Group’s earnings. JMP Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JMP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JMP Group.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. JMP Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 27,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,375. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 7,506 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,873.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

