Brokerages Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Delphi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $19.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,052,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLPH stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.83. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

