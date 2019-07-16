Brokerages Anticipate Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 76.32% and a negative net margin of 29.74%.

Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a "speculative buy" rating on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, April 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Boxlight as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 5.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

