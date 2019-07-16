Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $306.89

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.89 and traded as low as $314.00. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $314.60, with a volume of 387,724 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRW. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 351 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352.17 ($4.60).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 18,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £54,946.02 ($71,796.71).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

