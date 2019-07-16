BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

