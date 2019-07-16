Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.65

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and traded as high as $18.63. Boingo Wireless shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 44,416 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of -613.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,621.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

