Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of BRG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 63,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.