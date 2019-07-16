Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

BLBD stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $502.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.98. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.