BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $311,993.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $311,993.00 and approximately $38,347.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.01088226 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004460 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 23,888,975 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

