BidaskClub Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.