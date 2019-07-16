BidaskClub Downgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. IES has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $394.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.60.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Matthews acquired 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in IES by 0.5% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 301,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

