BidaskClub Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.
Shares of FRGI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $30.88.
In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 138,571 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $1,879,022.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,954,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,622,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,588,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,794,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
