Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) & Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NYSE:ESES) Critical Contrast

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Basic Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -15.27% -41.96% -13.03% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A -132.46% -60.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $964.72 million 0.06 -$144.60 million ($3.63) -0.56 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Basic Energy Services beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services. The Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. The Water Logistics segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; saltwater production; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 823 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 83 saltwater disposal facilities. The Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States. It offers pump down services in the Permian basin. The company is based in Katy, Texas.

