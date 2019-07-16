Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.63.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

